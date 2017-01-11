Real Street Style: Pitti Uomo 91 Men’s January 2017

Real Street Style: Pitti Uomo 91 Men’s January 2017
Girls, are you ready to GAG? I absolutely love all the style David Nyani has supplied from Pitti Uomo. Every single subject is dapper defined, I promise!
You ready?

@DucDubois‘s gray suit provided a nice contrast against the red carpet on the stairs. Though his suit is sublime, I’m feeling his subtle accessories: driving gloves, fedora, and umbrella.
This red staircase is the best place for photos! @Laduma shined in a gray suit and multicolored sweater.

Guys, are you taking notes? Pitti Uomo essentials include a suit, tailored coat, abbreviate hem, and swag. @SaschaVenus checks all the boxes.
@LouxtheVintageGuru struck a pose in a blue suit, accented by a striped tie and a paisley scarf.
This striped suit and gold buttoned jacket are utter perfection. This is menswear done right!
I’m clearly very excited about these. If you are, too, check out the rest in the gallery above.
What do you think?
Images: David Nyanzi

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

