Real Street Style: Milan Men’s Fall 2017 Fashion Week by David Nyanzi

Full disclosure: I’m supposed to be doing expenses! But nothing lifts my spirits more than Street Style, and David Nyanzi has supplied lots of great subjects from Milan Men’s Fall 2017 Fashion Week!

I’m totally procrastinating, but indulge me for a moment:



I’ll admit: I have a serious sartorial crush on Esther Quek. The editor’s looks always express her individuality, mixing runway pieces to create bold, quirky, and fearless signature looks. Noone can do it quite like her–she owns everything and never seems to have a bad style day. Enough musing! I think she’s poppin! She even more of her style on Instagram @EstherQuek and let me know if you agree.



Men always kill it! A windowpane suit is always a chic choice.



Suits are always bomb when they fit perfectly. This attendee definitely got it right!



A cartoon clutch added punch to fur coat and olive slacks. I need to find out where he got that bag! It definitely looks like Bomb Product material.



Lastly, this young lady striked a serious pose in a fox fur coat over a red and blue ensemble. A fedora added extra flair. She rocked it!

See more in the gallery above. And let us know: what do you think?

Images: David Nyanzi

Claire Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.