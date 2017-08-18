On the Scene: The PrettyLittleThing X Olivia Culpo Launch with Olivia Culpo, Laura Govan, Shaun Ross, and More!

Stars showed up and showed out to celebrate Olivia Culpo’s collaboration with Pretty Little Thing! Patent leather, stripes, classic shirt dresses, bold hues, and more were all on the style agenda.

Let’s get into the night’s ensembles:

Olivia Culpo layered a patent leather mini skirt over a white shirtdress for her big night. I live for her style!

Laura Govan flaunted her curves in a long-sleeve, illusion LBD and sultry fishnet socks.

Shaun Ross was a cool kid in black and white stripes and those classic Vans kicks.

Malika Haqq layered a sheer, foil-embroidered bomber jacket over a strappy cutout bra. Hot!

It was all about stripes for stylist Ashley North. When matching separates are done right.

Bridget Kelly was a vision in a crochet lace LWD. Nice to see her back on the red carpet!

Daphne Joy kept it flirty in a printed strapless frock with tiered ruffles. So cute, right?

Young M.A. kept it casual in a fedora, destructed sweatshirt, denim, and white high-top kicks.

Lala Kent channeled a bit of that J.Lo Versace dress in a patterned stunner that played on the legendary gown.

Nicole Williams was polished in a long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder lace LBD. Great dress!

Veronika Obeng showed us how to do Fall florals in a little black dress covered in the classic motif.

Lucy Mecklenburgh traveled from across the pond for the event, showcasing her toned midriff in sexy lace separates.

Masika Kalysha was a blue dream in a striped mini dress and cobalt leather sandals.

Who had your favorite look at the launch?