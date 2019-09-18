Passing Microsoft Certification Exams with ExamSnap Practice Tests

Microsoft has been around since the 1970s and since then it has brought forward some of the most groundbreaking technologies. The company has presented one of the most used operations systems in the world along with other technologies and products. However, one thing that some people don’t know about Microsoft is that the company also has a certification program. Through this program, enthusiasts can take specialized exams to improve their skills and earn certifications. If you are an IT professional who wants to keep working on their skills and keep learning new things, then certifications are the way to go. The best thing about Microsoft certifications is that they are recognized by employers all over the world, and what’s even more important, they stimulate youto learn a lot in a short time.

Certification for developers

Coming back to Microsoft certification exams, there is a whole roster for you to choose from. However, some exams are more difficult than others, and that is why you should consider your skill level and choose your tests wisely. When you talk about popular Microsoft exams, a few names pop up. Microsoft 70-486 is certainly one of the most coveted exams offered by the company as passing this single test can earn you the MCSD: App Builder certification.

MCSD or Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer is the highest Microsoft certification. It is worth mentioning that you can’t just go and schedule your MCSD exam without fulfilling certain prerequisites. First, you must obtain either MCSA: Web Applications or MCSA: Universal Windows Platform credential before sitting for your MCSD tests.

If you already possess one of the required credentials, you can choose to pass one of the three exams associated with the MCSD: App Builder certification: 70-357, 70-486 or 70-487. The second exam, 70-486, has gained great popularity among candidates. The question is, what really makes Microsoft 70-486 exam so popular? Let’s see.



Exam specifications

Microsoft 70-486 exam may be difficult, but it is surely worth it. The test consists of around 40-60 questions, but there is no way to be certain because Microsoft does not announce the exact number of questions. So, you should be prepared for everything. You will need to answer the questions within 150 minutes, and that is why you need to make sure that you know how to manage your time. The fee for this test is $165.

The topics tested in 70-486 include designing and development of User Experience, designing of deployment and build architecture, designing of application architecture, implementation of security, and troubleshooting of web apps.

Reasons for 70-486 popularity

If you are not experienced in the technologies required to pass this exam, then things can become difficult. Right now, you might be thinking that taking this test is a bad idea, but believe it or not, the things mentioned above are what makes this exam so popular. The fact that it is so fulfilling makes people want to take this exam.

Reason number one: the format

One thing that helps Microsoft 70-486 exam stand out is that it includes a combination of a few different question types. In this test, you will get the conventional multiple-choice questions, but they will be accompanied by drag-and-drop, case studies, and other questions. The case study questions are related to real-world problems. This is why it is important to have practical experience before you take 70-486 exam.

Some of these questions will be very difficult for you to answer if you don’t have experience. It is advisable that you take some practice tests before sitting for the actual exam. If you are looking for an ideal experience with practice tests, then you should go for PrepAway study bundles for Microsoft 70-486 exam.

Reason number two: validity

One of the best things about 70-486 exam is that it is here to stay. Unlike other tests that are set to retire in a couple of months, 70-486 will remain valid for a long time.This means that this exam can be the highlight of your resume for the years to come. Everyone knows that employers like to hire people who have more skills to show. So, having this exam on your resume will surely be beneficial.

Reason number three: jobs

Another reason why this exam is popular is that the certification you will earn after this test will help you get a better job. Employers, in general, admire those individuals who are willing to do more for their careers. So, if you are able to pass this exam and bring some new skills to the table, it will be beneficial for your career.

Preparing for the exam

Microsoft 70-486 exam is all about developing ASP.NET MVC Web Applications, and for those who don’t know, this in itself is quite a challenging task. 70-486 test might as well be one of the most difficult assessments that you ever take, but this should not stop you.

If you are planning to take Microsoft 70-486 exam, then you need to ensure that you are able to spend some considerable time on studying. It is best if you come up with a proper schedule because there are a lot of things that you need to cover, and it is not going to be easy. A number of resources can help you prepare for the exam, and as mentioned earlier, PrepAway is one of the best ones.

The PrepAway bundle comes with practice questions and video tutorials that you can use to cover all of the 70-486 topics. You should take as many practice exams as you can because it will help you test your knowledge. There are a ton of official Microsoft resources that you can refer too, but it is advised that you use different materials so that you may find the most convenientone.

Conclusion

The tech industry is growing very rapidly, and therefore companies don’t have a place for someone who takes time to develop their skills. You need to move quickly too and try to learn as many relevant skills as you can. So, if you are interested in confirming your mastery of the ASP.NET MVC web applications, then Microsoft 70-486 test is what you need. If you already have 3-5 years of experience with ASP.NET and Visual Studio 2017, then you will automatically be interested in Microsoft 70-486 exam. Keep in mind that this test is not for everyone because experience has a huge part to play in all of this.

