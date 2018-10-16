On The Scene: Top 5 Looks from ELLE’s 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration with Lady Gaga in Marc Jacobs, Yara Shahidi in Calvin Klein, and More!

Last night ELLE Magazine hosted their 25th annual Women in Hollywood celebration in LA. Powerhouses like Angela Basset, Shonda Rhimes, Yara Shahidi, and more were recognized for their trailblazing accomplishments in Hollywood. Not only did the celebs come to be awarded, but they also came to slay! Here were the most liked looks:

Jlo never misses a beat! She is consistently on point with her looks, and last night she wore a bomb Maticevski ensemble. The structure of this look is so fun!

Yara Shahidi kept it simple in a chic yellow custom Calvin Klein dress with a black train. How cute are those sandals?! So elegant!

Lady Gaga tried her hand at the oversized trend and won! She wore a Marc Jacobs suit from the SS19 collection and it was everything. It was perfectly fit to look chic and trendy and not sloppy. Her pulled back hair added a sleek edge to the ensemble. Hot!

Angela Bassett accepted her award wearing a black tuxedo style Azzi & Osta jumpsuit. She was a beauty as always!

Laura Harrier rocked a Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 look. So chic!

