On the Scene: NBCUniversal’s 74th Annual Golden Globes After Party with Kendall Jenner in Paule Ka, Karrueche Tran in Gucci, Kylie Jenner in Labourjoisie, and More!

The Golden Globes after parties were lit! First up is the NBCUniversal extravaganza with our favorite reality TV sibling duo, social media stars, actresses, and more in attendance.

Here are the party’s ensembles:

nbcuniversal74thannualgoldenglobesafter-kendall

Kendall Jenner flaunted her mile-long stems in a voluminous, orange Paule Ka gown with a thigh-high slit. She’s always flawless.

karruechetranuniversalnbcfocusfeatures-gucci

Karrueche Tran was the lady in red, slipping on a Gucci bustier-inspired gown in the fiery hue. Completely flawless night in the style department for Kae!

nbcuniversal74thannualgoldenglobesafter-kylie

Kylie Jenner loves a daring dress, thus it was no surprise that she slipped on a silver design with a thigh-high slit and sheer panels from Labourjoisie. Giving two thumbs up to this number.

nbcuniversal74thannualgoldenglobesafter-kenya

Kenya Moore was a vision in a long-sleeve, white Emilio Pucci gown with lace-up detailing and a thigh-high slit.

nbcuniversal74thannualgoldenglobesafter-vanessa

It was all about studs for Vanessa Hudgens in Naeem Khan. Hot!

nbcuniversal74thannualgoldenglobesafter-mekia

Mekia Cox shimmered and sparkled in the most elegant dress we’ve seen so far this year from Temperley.

nbcuniversal74thannualgoldenglobesafter-brooklyn

Brooklyn Sudano had one of the best looks of the entire week, in a long-sleeve rust lace gown with satin stripes. Stunning, no?

nbcuniversal74thannualgoldenglobesafter-essence

An Essence Atkins sighting is rare, thus we loved her and her Tankovitz gown at the party.

nbcuniversal74thannualgoldenglobesafter-kristin

Maria Lucia Hohan makes the most gorgeous dresses, so naturally Kristin Cavallari chose a lace stunner from the designer for the fête. Pretty, no?

nbcuniversal74thannualgoldenglobesafter-stephen

Was I the only one watching the Being Mary Jane marathon pre-Globes? I’ll take any sighting of Stephen Bishop I can get!

nbcuniversal74thannualgoldenglobesafter-breesha

Can you tell red was one of the night’s biggest hues? Bresha Webb’s simple and chic long-sleeve gown with a front slit was perfection.

nbcuniversal74thannualgoldenglobesafter-aaron

I hadn’t heard of Pure Genius’s Aaron Jennings until now, but after seeing him and his expertly-tailored black suit, I expect to see much more of him in 2017!

nbcuniversal74thannualgoldenglobesafter-morgan

Another red gown! Morgan Stewart’s dress had some modern ribbed detailing for cool effect.

nbcuniversal74thannualgoldenglobesafter-dorothy

An off-the-shoulder Valentino beaut was on the agenda for Dorothy Wang. She’s never looked better!

nbcuniversal74thannualgoldenglobesafter-aimee

Aimee Carrero lightened her hair and donned a strapless, floral lace design for the night.

nbcuniversal74thannualgoldenglobesafter-marlon

Marlon Wayans was dapper in a three-piece tux and a navy velvet bow tie for added flair.

nbcuniversal74thannualgoldenglobesafter-nene

Nene Leakes uplifted a black turtleneck catsuit with a beaded duster. A bit casual by awards show after party standards, but great for a night out!

Who had your favorite look at the party?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

OTS - 2014 American Music AwardsOn the Scene: The 2014 American Music Awards On the Scene- The 2015 Met Gala After Parties at the Diamond Horseshoe, Up & Down, The Standard, and more!On the Scene: The 2015 Met Gala After Parties at the Diamond Horseshoe, Up & Down, The Standard, and more! Jourdan+Dunn+2015+Billboard+Music+Awards+Arrivals-olivier-rousteing-kendall-jenner-balmain-hmOn the Scene: The 2015 Billboard Music Awards 2016+InStyle+Warner+Bros+73rd+Annual+GoldenbOn the Scene: The 2016 InStyle And Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party with Jennifer Lopez, Kat Graham in Yanina Couture, Gabrielle Union in Giulietta, and More! On the Scene- The 2016 Met Gala with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Balmain, Blake Lively in Burberry, FKA Twigs in Atelier Versace, and More!On the Scene: The 2016 Met Gala with Lupita Nyong’o in Calvin Klein Collection, Zendaya Coleman in Michael Kors Collection, Beyoncé in Givenchy, and More!

  • Instagram

    • Shares