On the Scene: NBCUniversal’s 74th Annual Golden Globes After Party with Kendall Jenner in Paule Ka, Karrueche Tran in Gucci, Kylie Jenner in Labourjoisie, and More!

The Golden Globes after parties were lit! First up is the NBCUniversal extravaganza with our favorite reality TV sibling duo, social media stars, actresses, and more in attendance.

Here are the party’s ensembles:

Kendall Jenner flaunted her mile-long stems in a voluminous, orange Paule Ka gown with a thigh-high slit. She’s always flawless.

Karrueche Tran was the lady in red, slipping on a Gucci bustier-inspired gown in the fiery hue. Completely flawless night in the style department for Kae!

Kylie Jenner loves a daring dress, thus it was no surprise that she slipped on a silver design with a thigh-high slit and sheer panels from Labourjoisie. Giving two thumbs up to this number.

Kenya Moore was a vision in a long-sleeve, white Emilio Pucci gown with lace-up detailing and a thigh-high slit.

It was all about studs for Vanessa Hudgens in Naeem Khan. Hot!

Mekia Cox shimmered and sparkled in the most elegant dress we’ve seen so far this year from Temperley.

Brooklyn Sudano had one of the best looks of the entire week, in a long-sleeve rust lace gown with satin stripes. Stunning, no?

An Essence Atkins sighting is rare, thus we loved her and her Tankovitz gown at the party.

Maria Lucia Hohan makes the most gorgeous dresses, so naturally Kristin Cavallari chose a lace stunner from the designer for the fête. Pretty, no?

Was I the only one watching the Being Mary Jane marathon pre-Globes? I’ll take any sighting of Stephen Bishop I can get!

Can you tell red was one of the night’s biggest hues? Bresha Webb’s simple and chic long-sleeve gown with a front slit was perfection.

I hadn’t heard of Pure Genius’s Aaron Jennings until now, but after seeing him and his expertly-tailored black suit, I expect to see much more of him in 2017!

Another red gown! Morgan Stewart’s dress had some modern ribbed detailing for cool effect.

An off-the-shoulder Valentino beaut was on the agenda for Dorothy Wang. She’s never looked better!

Aimee Carrero lightened her hair and donned a strapless, floral lace design for the night.

Marlon Wayans was dapper in a three-piece tux and a navy velvet bow tie for added flair.

Nene Leakes uplifted a black turtleneck catsuit with a beaded duster. A bit casual by awards show after party standards, but great for a night out!

Who had your favorite look at the party?