While we were turning up at the Faby’s, another glittering event was taking place in LA: Diddy’s 50th Birthday Party!

From Left: Pharrell, Kanye West, Diddy, Jay Z

Celebrities showed up and out for the mogul. Take a look at the best ensembles of the night:

Beyonce and Jay Z pumped through in all black looks.

The Kardashian/Jenner sisters shined with Kim in Vivienne Westwood, Khloe Kardashian in Bryan Hearns, and Kylie Jenner in Balmain.

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner looked bomb in Dolce & Gabbana

Cardi B posed with Offset in Michael Costello

Naomi Campbell pumped through in an Atelier Versace dress

Looks like it was a great time!

Stay tuned for more pix as they filter in.

What do you think?

