The Inaugural Faby’s Awards with Kim Blackwell, Bethann Hardison, Esi Eggleston Bracey, Robert Verdi Sponsored by Dove, Ciroc, Nett Lifestyle, and more!

On Friday, December 13th, Fashion Bomb Daily celebrated its first Faby’s Awards, acknowledging those on the scene and behind the scenes who make a significant impact in the fashion and beauty industries.

Guests gathered at Westside Loft for drinks by Ciroc, food by Chef Ameer Natson of Fresh Chef Catering, beats by DJ JFK, and a performance by Models Inc!

After mixing and mingling, our ceremony began! Robert Verdi, Ashleigh Demi, and I shared MC duties giving awards to our fabulous recipients:

Our first Faby’s Award, Executive of the Year, went to Kimberly Blackwell, the CEO of PMM Agency. Executive of the Year is awarded to an entrepreneur who dominates their field while inspiring others with their integrity, commitment to community, and style. As Chief Executive Officer of PMM, Kimberly Blackwell is heralded as one of the country’s top executives in marketing and advertising. Between running her own businesses, sitting on boards, and brokering investments, she doesn’t have much time. Yet, she never complains – and still makes the time to “pay it forward” in the form of service to others. A quick view on her Instagram page @KimBlackwellPMM, shows a woman on the move, who easily goes from the boardroom to front rows at Gucci Shows in Milan. She is an inspiration to many, and for that, we gave her our Executive of the Year Award.

Our next Activism Award went to Esi Eggleston Bracey.

Esi Eggleston Bracey is a seasoned executive leader who has a proven track record of accelerating brand growth while doing “good” for our community. She was the person that put Queen Latifah on CoverGirl products … and then she added Ellen Degeneres, Zendaya, Rihanna and more. She was the person that created #GIRLSCAN and gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to organizations supporting girls. Esi currently leads the FIVE BILLION dollar Personal Care portfolio for Unilever North America, which includes brands like Dove, Degree, TRESemmé, AXE, and SheaMoisture. She has led the important work on DOVE around hair discrimination this year, working to ensure a world of beauty INCLUSIVITY for ALL of us.

Under her leadership, Dove co-founded the CROWN Coalition to drive legislative change with The C.R.O.W.N. Act … which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World For Natural Hair”. In 2019 alone, Dove and the CROWN Coalition have passed the CROWN Act in both California and New York! THIRTEEN more states are in progress AND a Federal Bill was introduced just last week. Esi’s dynamic energetic and out-of-the-box thinking has been the hallmark of Esi’s storied career … and we were delighted to honor for her most recent work to end hair discrimination for ALL of us in this country. A native of Chicago, Illinois, Esi graduated from Dartmouth College and currently lives with her family in New York City.

The Hairstylist of the Year Award, sponsored by True Indian Hair and Curls, went to Arrogant Tae. Tae attended the festivities with Dreamdoll wearing dollar printed designs by Duckie Confetti.

Our Designer of the Year award, sponsored by Aces Braces, went to Michael Costello. In his speech, he underscored the purpose of being kind to people and doing great work!

And our Fashion Icon award went to Living Legend Bethann Hardison for her consistent work towards diversity and inclusion in the Fashion Industry, topics that are near and dear to our hearts here at FBD!

Other award recipients included Stylist of the Year, sponsored by BlacGlas, which went to Kollin Carter, and Makeup Artist of the Year that went to Erika La Pearl! Other winners will be announced next week!

Bombers and Bombshells came from all over New York City and the nation to celebrate with us in festive ensembles! It was certainly time to shine.

Miss Jay Alexander Wowed in all Black Accented by Sequins

The ladies of June’s Diary showed some love

From Left: Kelli Richardson Lawson, Brandice Daniel, Kim E Paige, Claire Sulmers, Esi Eggleston Bracey, Kim Blackwell

Models wearing @BlacGlas

Stylist @MickeyBooom came in a floor length fur

Rah Ali sparkled in all black

Black Ink Crew star Young Bae wore a sparkly dress and a Unicorn Horn Crown

Celebrity Hairstylist Neal Farinah posed in sparkly pants.

My hairstylist Theo Barrett threw up the deuces in a dapper outfit.

Blue Ivy’s stylist Manuel A. Mendez was bomb in stripes and Chanel.

Jewelry Designer McKenzie Liautaud posed with stylist Avon Dorsey

For the occasion, I wore a dress by Designer of the Year recipient Michael Costello, jewelry by McKenzie Liautaud, hair from True Indian Hair, and shoes by Aminah Abdul Jillil.

And I spent the rest of the evening greeting guests and snapping flix!

With @ItsaManuWorld Manuel Mendez

With Sandra LaJoie

With the Ladies of Frances Grey

Antoine Phillips, Claire Sulmers, Umindi Francis , Kim Blackwell

With Hairstylist Neal Farinah

With @IamJiton

With Karen Mitchell of True Indian Hair, whose hair I wore for the night

The ladies of Blacglas looked absolutely stunning!

This event would not have been possible without our wonderful sponsors Dove, @Ciroc @RayarJeans @nettlifestyle @captivatemarketinggroup @trueindianhair @allthingsdrbobbi @curls @blacglas @thronesnmore @rent4parties @freshchefcatering and @rococodesignursallie . Thank you to the staff @Westsideloft and to our staff @steven_lamont_ic and @shereneadrianna . Also Thank you to Umindi Francis @umindi360 of UFCG.

Also thank you to our gift bag sponsors:

Dove @dove

Rhome Embellishments @rhomeembellishments

Sol De Janeiro @soldejaneiro

Social CBD @socialcbd

SOBAR @getsobar

Pulse @lovemypulse

The Gray Muse @thegraymuse

One Tough B @onetoughb

Hair By Akoni @hairbyakoni

Mister Burlap @misterburlap

We are already planning for next year! Get your tickets now at TheFabys2020.eventbrite.com. Also, if your brand would like to sponsor, email events@fashionbombdaily.com.

Images: @Nykielle, @VizualApe and Terrence Jennings

More pictures to come soon, sit tight! Keep it locked here at @TheFabysAwards for more fun flix from the night.

Thank you to everyone who attended! We love y’all!