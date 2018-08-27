On The Scene: BET’s 2018 Black Girls Rock with Janet Jackson in Christian Siriano,Mary J. Blige in Roberto Cavalli, Ciara in Balmain, and More!

Janet Jackson was honored with the Rockstar Award and she showed up as such. She looked regal is a belted Christian Siriano gown with a spiked choker.

Angela Simmons rocked a mini Versace dress and boots by the brand. I would’ve loved to see a cute sandal or pump with this!

Ciara graced the scene in a sequin and tulle Balmain dress. Hot!

Seven Streeter wore an embellished Redemption pantsuit. Such an effortless and classy look!

Come through, Mary! Bombshell Mary J. Blige struck a pose on the carpet donning a printed Roberto Cavalli dress with cutouts. The bottom of the dress was pleated with a thigh slit, bomb!

Ava DuVernay smized in an embellished Michael Kors frock with a feathered trim. She has a statement look for the carpet, and this definitely aligns with it.

Queen Naomi Campbell skipped out on the carpet, but she posed before accepting her “Black Girl Magic” award clad in a bright orange pleated Calvin Klein dress. I can’t think of a better color on her!

Queen Latifah hosted the awards in a printed tee, leggings, and a black cape. She definitely turned heads on the carpet!

Who had your favorite look? Tune into BET on Sunday, September 9th 8/7C to see this year’s Black Girl’s Rock. It’s definitely a show you don’t want to miss!