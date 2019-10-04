On the Scene: Al Sharpton’s Birthday Party at New York Public Library featuring Claire Sulmers, Aisha McShaw, Spike Lee, Samuel L Jackson, and more!



At Fashion Bomb Daily, there’s nothing we love more than an amazing celebration! All birthdays are special of course, but it’s imperative that we acknowledge and memorialize in good cheer our legends to make their day extra special; not to mention the extra special guests that will make the occasion just as grand!

(From L to R): Al Sharpton with Korey Wise and Robert De Niro

(From L to R): Spike Lee, Al Sharpton, Samuel L. Jackson

The amazing Reverend Al Sharpton celebrated his 65th Birthday last night at the New York Public Library on his actual birthday (0ct. 3rd)– and it’s safe to say the profound activist and one of the Nation’s most treasured leaders had a ball! Special guests spotted throughout night included our very own EIC Claire Sulmers, Aisha McShaw, Spike Lee, Kim Hatchett, Tracy Maitland, Karen Hatchet, Nina W. Cooper, Gigi Richardson, Frank Cooper, Erika Munro, Midwin Charles, Michelle Gadsden-Williams, Pamela Cook, Teresa Lyles Holmes, Nely Galan, Marvet Britto, T.J. Holmes, Marilee Fiebig, Robert Deniro, Mayor Bill DeBlasio, Samuel L Jackson, and many many more. As if their presence wasn’t enough, everyone looked absolutely stellar with many ladies opting for Aisha McShaw dresses (including Claire herself)!

Let’s get into what had to be an epic night filled with lighthearted pleasure and sweet memories:

(L to R): Claire Sulmers, Aisha McShaw

(L to R): Gigi Richardson, Claire Sulmers, Erika Munro, Aisha McShaw, Guest, Midwin Charles

(L to R) Claire Sulmers, Midwin Charles, Michelle Gadsden-Williams, Aisha McShaw, Karen Hatchett, Guest



(L to R) Spike Lee with Al Sharpton, and Samuel L. Jackson



(L to R): Al Sharpton , Valerie Jarrett

(L to R): Al Sharpton, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio

Claire Sulmers, Nely Galan

Aisha McShaw in Aisha McShaw Designs

(L to R) Claire Sulmers, Pamela Cook, Teresa Lyles Holmes

(L to R): Gigi Richardson, Claire Sulmers, Kim Hatchett

(L to R) Nina W Cooper, Claire Sulmers, Gigi Richardson, Karen Hatchett, Aisha McShaw

(L to R) Claire Sulmers, Marilee Fiebig, T.J. Holmes, Marvet Britto

Good times were had by all.

What do you think?

Images: Nyki Elle

*Thank you to Tanya Lombard of AT&T for the wonderful invitation!

