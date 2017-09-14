NYFW Spring 2018 Trend: All Things Sequin

If you’re not wearing sequins for day, night, and every moment in between yet, designers want you to start with Spring 2018. NYFW was brimming with the shimmering embellishment from almost every single one of our favorite brands:

Marc Jacobs showed an oversized sequin-embellished jacket, accented by powerful black and white prints on Slick Woods, while Adwoa Aboah strutted down the Coach catwalk in a cool spin on the sequin pencil—that featured a velvet underlayer.

Michael Kors created the most gorgeous sequin ombre pants on Ysaunny Brito and Monse put Dilone in a fun, sequin jersey for a spirited take on one of the world’s classics.

Lineisy Montero dazzled in a sequin tulle dress we wouldn’t be surprised to see at the Emmys this weekend at Oscar de la Renta. A magenta and red embellished stunner at Sachin + Babi could also be a great Emmys party contender.

And last but not least was Binx Walton’s strong-shouldered, silver mini dress at Tom Ford. Can I have this for my Spring wardrobe please?

Are you already a fan of sequins?

Spied @ Fashionista