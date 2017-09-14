New York Fashion Week: It’s Safe to Say Teyana Taylor Won New York Fashion Week

Exactly a year ago, Kanye West released his Fade video featuring Teyana Taylor performing in a gym showing off her abs and amazing body. The internet was in a frenzy posting photos of Teyana Taylor saying she was #BodyGoals.



While Teyana is usually spied slaying front row at a fashion show, she went a different route this year. Not only did she walk the runway, she performed on the runway. On the second day of Fashion Week she closed the GCDS show in a white 2-piece set showing off her legs. Teyana strutted the runway fiercely snatching off the oversized shades she rocked. She posted the video to her Instagram captioning it, “When they let ah Harlem girl storm thru fashion week!!! GCDS 😩😩😩 omg today was sooooo dope thank you.”

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on Sep 8, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT



Just when we thought her runway debut was over, she performed on the runway Saturday night at Philipp Plein’s star-studded show. The crowd applauded as Future performed his hit single “Mask Off,” and Teyana put a full production on for the crowd. She walked out in a curve-hugging bodysuit, black booties and a leather jacket she later swung on the runway before performing. She crawled, she rolled backwards, she vogued—she did just about everything and the crowd loved it.

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT



Yesterday, Teyana closed out her New York Fashion Week runway appearances at The Blonds. She opened the show with every inch of sass in a high-cut neon blue leotard and a The Blondes Spring/Summer 18 jacket with mixed prints and neon colors. With her platinum blonde hair pulled back she confidently walked the runway and posed on a pillar while the remainder of the models walked the show.

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT



See photos of Teyana’s New York Fashion Week most memorable moments below.

What do you think of Teyana Taylor’s Fashion Week runway appearances?

Photos spied at WWD, Daily Mail and The Fader