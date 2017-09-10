Fashion Show or Concert? Philipp Plein Brings out Future, Nicki Minaj, Teyana Taylor, Yo Gotti and More for New York Fashion Week Spectacle

Philipp Plein goes big or goes home!

Last year, his name illuminated the New York Public Library, and his fashion show included performances by Nas, and appearances by Young Thug, Fetty Wap, and Prison Bae. This year, he upped the ante with a chaotic spectacle at Hammerstein Ballroom. Thousands of attendees pushed to get into the cavernous venue, before sitting down and taking in a hodge podge of entertaining tidbits, which kicked off with a strip tease by Dita Von Teese and culminated in a performance by Atlanta’s very own Future Hendrix. 21 Savage, Rae Sremmund, and Cordell Broadus walked the runway, while Teyana Taylor gyrated down the runway in a thong lacy bodysuit.









Was it simultaneously titllitating and entertaining? Yes! I love Future and stan for Teyana, so was happy to see so many people I admire share one stage.

A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily) on Sep 10, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

A post shared by REVOLT TV (@revolttv) on Sep 9, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT





But sadly, I can’t remember the clothes at all. Not one stitch.



I saw some black, some lace, maybe a few corseted contraptions. But the clothes were seriously overshadowed by the concert.



Several other editors in the audience shared the same sentiment: Great show, but where’s the fashion? @BevySmith summed it up perfectly, writing on Instagram, “There’s no denying that Harlem goddess #teyanataylor is the best thing that came down the #phillipplein ! All the press can talk about are the amazing performers that Plein spent 7 figures on to get them to attend & perform at his #EmperorsNewClothes spectacle! Very little is being said about the clothes, perhaps because as USUAL they are knockoffs of 90’s Versus by Versace! To Nicki, Future, Dita, Rae Sremmurd & Teyana, I know y’all backed up the Brinks truck! #GetMoney #WasItAConcertOrAFashionShow #WeveSeenPleinBeforeAndBetterExecuted #KnockItOffWithTheObviKnockOffs”

A post shared by bevy smith (@bevysmith) on Sep 10, 2017 at 6:58am PDT



What do you think?

*Nicki Minaj and Yo Gotti performed Rake It Up at the after party:

A post shared by REVOLT TV (@revolttv) on Sep 10, 2017 at 5:27am PDT



Again, amazing concert! With no clothes.

Images: Getty