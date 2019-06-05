New Arrivals On The Fashion Bomb Daily Shop: Unisex Fashion Bomb Daily Logo Tee

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Since 2006, Fashion Bomb Daily has grown over the years to be the number one multicultural and influential online magazine who provides our fashionistas and fashionistos with daily celebrity style, new brands, and more . We appreciate our Bombers and Bombshells who have been rocking and we always appreciate the love you all show on the ‘gram, site, and sister sites!

Want to show your love and support more for Fashion Bomb Daily? We are proud to announce our newest arrival on the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop: the Fashion Bomb Daily Logo Tees! We cater to both our Bombers and Bombshells as the tee is unisex with sizes up to 5X. For a steal of $27.99, you can pair this white short sleeve top with your favorite pair of blue jeans and sandals for a summery look!

Get yours here!