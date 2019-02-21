Neon “Lights” up Fashion Trends

Hello dearly loved “Fashion Bombers!” Today the Fashion Bomb Daily team highlights the look of neon once again this season! This chic obsession is back! Our favorite fashionista & fellow stylist Emily-B was spotted decked out in the trend shown above. We’ve seen the stand out shade everywhere. From sneakers to shirts, jogger sets, jackets, dresses and much more!

The color was a great accent to the All Star basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina this year, as part of the theme for Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s foundation and amazing new STEM center they opened up for the Charlotte community as part of the All Star events. Check out Stephen in a laid back, yet sharp Under Armour track suit & his dope branded collectible neon sneakers. Basketball legend Muggsy Bogues blessed the court, with Big Tigger as he was there also to support. Tigger was also sporting the sweet kicks with a classic tee shirt and jeans with ease.

We’ve also seen multiple fashionistas in this pop of color recently such as our favorite funny chick @watchjazzy also wearing two trends at once, (snakeskin in neon), and @mzskittlez with her precious baby girl Zoe, in matching outfits outstandingly accented in mommy & daughter neon. See the ideas we loved on these ladies below.

You’re probably wondering what other ideas are available for wearing this color. One of the best ways to dress in neon is to use it as a pop of color in your casual attire. You can also wear this color for a night out. It’s best to reserve it for those occasions. The most common stylish ways include adding it as an accent color with sneakers or workout clothing. Tops and mini dresses for the ladies are very attractive in this color as well. Even lingerie tops with jeans are sexy, yet sophisticated for an ocassion such as date night or a party with the girls.

The magic of the 80’s is the obvious feel for this hue. Here we have the look on the lovely @toyawright and her adorable daughter below. Do not be surprised, you may also see shades of hot pink and bright turquoise on the runway this season. As always, make this statement your own if you feel the urge to do so, do it! Happy Styling loves!