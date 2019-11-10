Most Fashionable Couples of 2019: Keyshia Kaior & Gucci Mane, JLo and Arod, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry + RSVP Today for the Faby’s!

Just like that, it’s almost the end of another fabulous year! And we at Fashion Bomb Daily have been giving plenty of thought to the most fashionable people of 2019. We’re kicking off the festivities with Most Fashionable Couple !

Without further ado: please find our most fashionable couples below!

In no particular order:

Keyshia Kaior & Gucci Mane

While there are many couples who dress stylishly, Keyshia Kai’or and Gucci Mane are serious about fashion, and match each other’s swag consistently.

Coordinating colors, bold, logo laden prints, copious diamonds, designer bags and shoes, and pieces that look like they just popped the tag characterize this Fashion Bomb couple, who stunt hard whether court side at Basketball Games or front row at fashion shows in Milan.

With the theory “more is more,” the Davis Duo are always all the way turned up. We would describe their style as bold, flashy, and rich.

Few can deny how fresh they are, and if anything, they keep the fashion industry talking at every turn.

2. J. Lo and A Rod

Jlo & Arod pose for a recent photo shoot for their collection with Quay Australia shades.

Jennifer Lopez is a certified style icon, so it’s only fitting that her man, Alex Rodriguez, would follow suit.

This couple is not only good looking, but they’re also fitness freaks, which certainly helps make their clothes look impeccable.

2019 saw them posing together in a Quay Australia campaign, attending the Met Gala in Versace, and even getting engaged.

We can’t wait for the wedding, we know it will be one for the fashion books!

3. Beyonce and Jay Z

There is no couple more iconic or important to pop and hip hop culture than Beyonce and Jay Z.

The Billion Dollar Duo have been together for decades, sold millions of records, and have graced innumerable events in eye catching looks.

While Beyonce tends towards unbridled glamour in sparkling Yousef Al Jasmi, straight off the runway Balmain Couture, Cong Tri, and Peter Pilotto, Jay Z keeps it simple in suits from Frere and Tom Ford.

As always, they present the perfect balance of North and South, Texas elegance and gritty New York chic. Separate, they are fierce, but together, they are unstoppable. See even more fashionable people at our First Annual Awards show, The FABY’s, taking place Friday, December 13th. RSVP here.

3. Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Though Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have made a fashionable pair for quite some time, this year, they added a mini fashionista to their brood: Kaavia James.

Understandably, the parents changed focus slightly, honing in on more casual ensembles made for chasing teething toddlers on the move.

Nights out for America’s Got Talent called for more curated looks for the couple.

And of course Kaavia offered a welcome dose of cuteness when she accompanied mom to work.

4 . Kim and Kanye

Few can think of fashion without thinking of Kanye and Kim Kardashian West.

While Kanye used to be a bit more flashy, dubbing himself the Louis Vuitton Don while sporting pastel polos and Goyard prints, over the years he has stripped himself of most logos and colors, allowing his iconic wife to shine.

As for Kim, she draws enough attention for the both of them, whether working Riccardo Tisci x Burberry, custom Rick Owens, or vintage ensembles.

5. Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz are another couple with amazing style.

Karrueche looks good in just about everything–and so does Victor! Whether kicking it on the beach in fab swimwear, cruising on red carpets, or flexing at fashion shows this photogenic pair gets it right 99% of the time.

They manage to coordinate without making it look intentional, keeping in similar tones while still staying true to their unique styles.

6. Victoria and David Beckham

Posh and Becks have been fly since the 90’s, with Victoria being so fashion obsessed that she launched an eponymous line.

Their sartorial penchants are simple: well tailored pieces, muted colors, effortless chic.

7. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are a match made in fashion heaven, and play well off of each other’s androgynous, gender neutral tendencies.

They both have an edgy aura and do streetwear better than most. They consistently take fashion risks that pay off.

8. Hailey and Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin married Justin Bieber this year! Hailey said “I do” in style, wearing a custom Off White dress by Virgil Abloh, styled by Maeve Reilly.

On regular days, the couple is super casual, both sporting flip flops, sneakers, and touches of leather.

9. DJ Envy and Gia Casey

Anyone who follows Gia Casey and DJ Envy on the ‘Gram knows that they live for a family coordinated moment, and are never shy about flaunting all the hottest brands.

Some of their favorites include Versace, Balmain, Chanel, Gucci, and of course Hermes.

10.Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has assumed her new role with style, conforming to a conservative dress code, characterized by neutral tones.

Though her and her hubby are a bit restricted when it comes to style, she still manages to look flaw free thanks to her natural good looks and impeccably tailored pieces.

11. Jada Pinkett & Will Smith

This Iconic couple has been lighting up the scene for decades–great genes of course help them and the entire family look great in most ensembles. They can shut down any red carpet at any time.

12. Cardi B & Offset

Over the years, Cardi B has become a certified fashion icon, and with Offset by her side, she can’t go wrong.

Cardi B in Rayar Jeans

Whether in runway Dolce & Gabbana at an awards show, or in Fashion Nova at the club, the two look goodt, with Cardi typically in a figure flattering dress with equally colorful hair, and Offset dripping in diamonds.

Though Cardi tends to steal the show, Offset is always there by her side, graciously complementing her swag.

13. Ciara and Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell always mean business when they show up.

Russell tends to go with a jacket or a suit, equipped with a poker face just as consistent as his fun curly hair. Ciara always has her perfect legs on display in gowns by Givenchy, David Koma, Philipp Plein, and more.

14. Jeannie Mai and Jeezy

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are one of the newer couples on the list, and we can’t decide if we love their style, or just love them together!

Though they haven’t stepped out a ton, for formal events, they always look super cute, with Jeannie in a stunning gown, and Jeezy in a dapper tux. Even cheesing on the beach, they look bomb!

Here’s to even more fashionable moments in 2020 and beyond!

