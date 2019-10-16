Models Inc., Motivating & Modish Dance Group Coming to CWC in D.C.

Happy Hump Day Fashion lovers!! Today are WCW goes to the fly and formidable dance group Models Inc., from Washington D.C. This amazing tribe of men and women are a “professional community based modeling company specializing in runway, dance, and entertainment model performance.” Quoted from their Instagram page @modelsinc.

Models Inc. has utilized their talents for celebrities such as Tamar Braxton, Bow Wow and Trina. Will they be performing/modeling at CWC?!! The answer is yes!! We are excited! They have stylishly recreated “Bomb” looks from Beyonce’s “Homecoming” Coachella concert, to wearing original costumes and one of a kind fashion statements as dancers and extras for Tamar Braxton’s music videos and even performed for HBCU homecomings for schools like Howard University.

Make sure you RSVP to Convos with Claire in D.C. to see them in action and network with the elite of fashion in the Chocolate City! Go to http://CWCDMV.EVENTBRITE.com/ Our fashionable fall dress code is polka dots and stripes! If you would like to be a sponsor or vendor send your inquires to events@fashionbombdaily.com. You don’t want to miss Models Inc.’s performance!