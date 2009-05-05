Men’s Fashion Discussion: To Murse or not to Murse?

Murse = Male + Purse

More and more, men are popping up with male purses, also known as a murse. Whether an uber masculine Louis Vuitton attachÃ© or a full on Christian Dior bag, men are joining women in coordinating their bags to their fashionable outfits.

In Paris, guys have no problem at all rocking murses. They wear little Longchamps satchels to work, and on the weekends rock sport bags with cross body straps.

Of course, they serve a function, and briefcases have accompanied many dads to work for decades.

But what are your thoughts? To Murse or not to murse?

Pix care of Swagger Paris & Source