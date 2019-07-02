Meet Me at Essence Fest!! Claire Sulmers Events July 4th-7th

Hey there Bombers and Bombshells!

So you heard it here: I will be at Essence Fest for the festivities down in New Orleans this year!

I’m gearing up for fashion, food, and fun, all with that special N’Awlins twist.

I would tell you all that I have on my roster, but I don’t even know everything that’s on my plate! All I can say is that I will be super busy and booked!! Below are a few events that I’d love you to come to!

Only Friday, July 5th, I will be hosting and speaking on a panel for the Strut Nola Fashion Show:

There will be raffles, giveaways, and I will be speaking! Get your tickets at StrutNola.eventbrite.com.

I’ll also be participating on a panel on Saturday, July 6th with Alliance Bernstein called Reclaiming my Shine:

The networking reception will feature me, along with a host of inspiring Bombshells:

RSVP here.

Can’t make either? I will be super busy as the Social Media Ambassador for AT&T’s Humanity of Connection:

Follow all my #EssenceFest activities on @ClaireSulmers and of course @FashionBombDaily !