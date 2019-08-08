Meet Convos With Claire Special Guest: Celebrity Stylist EJ King!

Convos With Claire LA is just days away now and you don’t want to miss all the fashion, fun, and special appearances from celebrity hosts and guests! One of our special guests is celebrity stylist and creative director, EJ King.

EJ King paved a way into the fashion industry through hardwork and determination which helped him to build quite portfolio with many well-known clients and companies. With many talents under his belt, King started out with doing side tasks like styling, hair, and makeup for the movie, Dreamgirls. He steadily built up his career and begin working with more famous clients. In 2016, he starred on BET’s show About The Business which he brought him together with Eva Marcille who he regularly styles from time to time. He also went on tour with Chris Brown during his Party tour as his resident wardrobe stylist. The list doesn’t stop there as he worked with Karrueche Tran, Teyana Taylor, and Megan Thee Stallion.





Dubbing himself as the “King of Style”, EJ knows how to capture a person’s style and taste through a look with his own personal touch added. Though he has already conquered so much in the fashion industry, he strongly believes in the sky is the limit and has many more plans. He has spoken about potential clothing lines, branding projects, and helping other further stylists by offering insight from his experiences.

You don’t want to miss EJ King’s discussion and tips on styling and brand building, so secure your tickets for Convos With Claire LA. Select spaces are still available, RSVP today at CWCLAX.eventbrite.com!