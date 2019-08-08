Meet Convos With Claire LA Special Guest: Fashion Designer Michael Costello

Convos With Claire LA is just two days away and we are gearing up for all the exciting festivities! On August 10th from 6pm to 10pm, Convos With Claire will be commencing with the help of many special guests such as renowned fashion designer, Michael Costello.

Michael Costello is a self-taught fashion designer who has been in the game since the age of 14 when he debuted his very first couture collection at an LA fashion show. At just 15 years old, he opened his first boutique in Palm Springs and also started an internship with Bob Mackie. In 2010, he appeared on Project Runway’s 8th season, placing 4th place and earning a place in the heart of fans. He also appeared on Project Runway: All Stars as a finalist. What really placed all eyes on the designer was dressing Beyoncé for the 2014 Grammys. He designed a white lace dress for the music artist which gained national attention for Michael Costello.

After that iconic moment with Beyoncé, Costello went on to dress many more A-list celebrities! His clientele includes Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Williams, and Lady Gaga to name a few.

Don’t miss out on this moment to see and hear Michael Costello and his rise to fame, so secure your tickets for Convos With Claire LA. Select spaces are still available, RSVP today at CWCLAX.eventbrite.com!