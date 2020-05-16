Make a fashion statement: 4 ways to adapt clothing with your own designs

If you love fashion and design, but nothing you see is inspiring you, there are many ways to adapt your clothes to create something new and unique. It’s not only a fun way to let your creativity go wild but could also help you to stand out from the crowd. Here are 4 ways to adapt clothing with your own designs.

Tie-Dye

Tie-dying has been popular for decades and is still a very popular way to create unique and colorful clothing. It works by randomly sectioning light-colored fabrics with elastic bands and then applying lots of different colored dyes to different sections. Once dried, the result is a one-off crazy pattern that is not only fun to look at but great fun to make. One of the most popular items of clothing to tie-dye are t-shirts, but you can use this method for most light-colored fabrics.

Printing and embroidery

If you are a budding artist and want to see your creations emblazoned on a variety of different garments, why not consider sending your designs off to be screen printed or embroidered. In no time at all, your works of art can be transformed into fabulous fashion pieces, and the process couldn’t be simpler. All you need to do is upload your designs online, and garment printing companies like RushOrderTees will do the rest. Not only are there no minimum quantity ordering requirements, but there’s also a huge range of clothing lines your designs can be added to. It’s a really brilliant way to turn art into fashion.

Refashion and upcycle

If you have access to a sewing machine or are a competent hand sewer, then what better way to adapt clothing than to refashion and upcycle what you already have. Many people like to unpick their existing clothes and use the fabric to design new pieces from scratch, whilst others prefer to add embellishments and quirky additions to items of clothing that they already love. An oversized t-shirt can easily be made into an elasticated off the shoulder summer dress and segments from one piece of clothing can be added to another using hand or machine applique. Don’t be frightened to try new techniques and have fun with it. Let your imagination run wild and you never know what amazing pieces you might end up creating.

Fabric paint pens

If you like the idea of adding illustrations or colorful designs by hand, fabric paint pens are a simple yet very effective way to customize your clothes. Whilst you can use fabric paint and brushes, pens allow you to be more precise with your designs. They come in a wide array of colors and nib sizes and are a fabulous way to let your clothes become your canvas. From denim to cotton, these pens will work on almost all fabrics. So, whether you want to add a colorful slogan to the back of a hoodie or an elaborate design to a pair of jeans, there are no limitations.