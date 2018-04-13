Look of the Week (Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Cardi B in Christian Siriano, Rihanna in Fenty Puma, Tiffany Haddish in Cushnie Et Ochs, And More!

Happy Friday bombers and bombshells! The weather is heating up outside and so is the fashion! From TV moments, to Instagram slays you all chose some hot looks that landed in the top 5. Without further ado, here’s who you deemed worthy of your double taps:

Cardi B had a huge week! From her album release going gold in just hours and then revealing her pregnancy on SNL. The Bronx native is on a winning streak that won’t slow down, and we are rooting for her! For her special announcement, she looked gorgeous in a custom rushed tulle Christian Siriano dress. The white gown hugged Cardi’s baby bump with the elegant texture and created a beautiful silhouette. Simply stunning! Congrats to the mommy-to-be on all of her success this week.

2. Rihanna in Fenty Puma (26,238 Likes)

Queen of style, Rihanna always lands in our top 5 whether she’s on a red carpet or in a casual ensemble like this. Rih posed for the ‘Gram in a denim on denim look with $390 Fenty Puma ‘Scuba’ boots. The suede hightop boots feature an adjustable strap that has the Fenty Puma logo plastered on it. Readers loved them on our Instagram! @ruthianna_youngcandy_ wrote, “I need these right now!!” If you feel the same way purchase yours here and hold into them to rock next Fall/Winter.

3. Tiffany Haddish in Cushnie Et Ochs (15,680 Likes)

Can we all agree that orange is Tiffany’s color?! She is glowing! Tiffany made an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show dressed in a bold orange Cushnie Et Ochs ruffled cold shoulder dress. This was a perfect look on Tiff, and knowing her we will definitely be seeing it on a red carpet or at an appearance looking just as good. She is developing such an effortless style!

4. Porsha Williams in Beeombi (15,472 Likes)

Hello curves! Porsha Williams arrived to the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion looking regal in velvet Beeombi dress. The stunning curve-hugging dress had a cutout that stopped at Porsha’s waist and showed a bit of classy cleavage. Some of our readers dubbed her as the best dressed at the reunion, what do you think?

5. Kandi in Mac Duggal (14,479 Likes)

The Housewives of Atlanta Reunion style was so nice it landed in our top 5 twice! Kandi opted for an embellished Mac Duggal gown for the reunion show. The deep V plunge dress had a bedazzled criss cross neck detail. Kandi’s glam matched the gorgeous dress—with a high ponytail and half of her hair down and a full on beat face, she looked red carpet ready. On Instagram, @dupesfitnessworld wrote, “This is one of her best looks if not the best… She looks stunning!!!” She was a vision, indeed.

Who’s got your vote for look of the week?