Look of the Week (Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Leslie Jones in Custom Christian Siriano, Draya in HMN ALNS, Janet Jackson in Fear of God, and More!

We’re back with the top 5 looks of the week that you all loved, and there were certainly some hot ones this week! Lets get into the outfits that you deemed worthy:

1.Leslie Jones in Custom Christian Siriano (39,000 Likes)



Do we even have to ask why she’s number one on the list?! Leslie, you did that! Ms. Jones showed off her stems at the Time 100 Gala in a custom Christian Siriano white blazer dress. She certainly made a statement with her dark shades and black lipstick while channeling Grace Jones. Readers flooded our comments section showing Leslie love; @topmogulkat wrote, “Perfect look for her!! Nailed it!!!!!!” while @2nd2n0ne_ wrote, “She looks stunning. One of her best looks.” Leslie and Siriano are certainly a match made in heaven!

2. Draya in HMN ALNS (27,212 Likes)

Draya kept it saucy while out in ATL for the opening of Revel Nightclub. She wore a yellow knit HMN ALNS co-ord set with embroidered face details. The off the shoulder crop top and high slit skirt showed off Draya’s hot body! She completed her look with a simple pair of pumps and transparent clutch. So bomb!

3. Janet Jackson in Fear of God (21,771 Likes)

We don’t see Janet much, but when we do she plays no games! Janet posed for the ‘Gram this week showing off her street style in a denim ensemble and a silk Fear of God bomber jacket. With a bold red lip and her high ponytail, Janet Jackson showed us that she’s still got it. What an ageless beauty!

4. Beyoncé in custom Balmain (18,624 Likes)

It was only right that Queen Bey landed in our top 5 two weeks in a row after her epic Beychella performances. For her second and final performance she heated up the stage in a silver bejeweled cape and Egyptian bust. What’s not to love?! Although her looks the second week were fairly similar to the first, she still surprised us with the looks and for that we will always love Bey. Now, who’s ready for her ‘On The Run II’ tour costumes?

5. Danai Gurira in Zuhair Murad (17,934 Likes)

What a beauty! Black Panther breakout star, Danai Gurira glowed on the carpet at the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ clad in a red plunging neck gown. Her dress had embroidered designs all throughout it. Readers dubbed her ‘Best Dressed’ at the event, we must say red is certainly her color. Stunning!

Who’s got your vote?