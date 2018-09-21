Look Of The Week: Rihanna in Calvin Klein, Beyoncé in Balmain, Issa Rae in

Happy Friday bombers and bombshells! We’re back with look of the week, the top 5 most liked looks on Instagram. From the Emmy’s carpet to the performing stage, let’s get into the best looks this week according to your double taps:

1.Rihanna in Calvin Klein (10, 913 likes)

2.Beyoncé in Balmain (3,589 likes)

The On The Run 2 tour is coming to an end soon, but that doesn’t stop Queen Bey from still hitting us with new bomb looks on stage. She performed in New Orleans last week glimmering in an emerald Balmain gown with a cinched waist and a high thigh slit. The draping of the slit hit Bey’s curves perfect and her flowing tresses gave this look all the class it needed.

3.Marsai Martin in Viktor and Rolf (3,514 likes)

Marsai Martin is only a teen, but she slays red carpets like no other! Age appropriate, chic, and cute—always! She attended the Emmy’s donning a Viktor and Rolf dress with a ruffled ombré skirt. The colors looked so dreamy on her and her high ponytail was the perfect subtle style to let her frock do all the talking on the carpet.

4. Issa Rae in Vera Wang (3,425 likes)

Ms. Issa did not come to play this year at the Emmy’s! The Emmy nominated actress graced the carpet in a baby blue Vera Wang jumpsuit. The plunging neck ensemble featured 3,000 hand appliquéd crystals and a beautiful train. Issa looked gorgeous with her hair pulled back, a style we don’t see much from her. Hot!

5.Model Nyakim in Lavie Byck (3,364 likes)

Talk about a goddess! Model Nyakim struck a pose before the Emmy’s looking regal in an iridescent Lavie Byck gown. From the way the color complemented her skin to the pop of pink lip she wore, this look was so stunning. That’s how you shut down the carpet!

Who had your favorite look?