Look Of The Week: Beyoncé in Versace, Niki Murphy in Hermés, Rita Ora in Ralph & Russo, and More!

We’re back with look of the week. From On The Run 2 tour looks to the UNICEF red carpet, there were many looks to rave over last week. Based on your double taps, here were the best looks of the week:

Beyoncé in Versace

It’s no longer a shocker when Queen Bey lands in the top 5 because it’s pretty obvious why, she slays! She has been killing her On The Run 2 tour looks and although she doesn’t debut a new outfit every show, when she does it’s bomb and unexpected. Last week she made the crowd go crazy performing “Apeshit” rocking custom Versace threads from head to toe. I mean, who else could’ve pull this off?!

2. Rita Ora in Ralph & Russo

Rita Ora stunned at the UNICEF Gala last week donning a color block Ralph & Russo dress. The draped dress featured bold colors like hot pink, orange, purple, and blue. She topped the look off with a pointy toe orange shoe. Can we get into the high thigh slit?! What a stunner!

3. Ashanti in Yas Couture

Ashanti can do no wrong! She beamed in a beach photoshoot wearing a mirrored dress by Yas Couture. The reflections from the dress and the shades makes the image so bomb. The high ponytail was a perfect hairstyle, although I think the hoop earrings took away from the statement the dress makes. Either way, she looks gorg!

4. Remy Ma in

This mama to be has been making moves! Remy Ma recently announced she is Dark And Lovely’s newest face for their Icons Collection. She struck a pose to share the news in a yellow feathered sleeve dress from The Muse Factory. Her sleek bob cut and plum lip color complemented the look so well. Bomb!

5. Niki Murphy in Hermés

Niki Murphy beamed clad in a white lace Hermés dress while posing next to a Hermés Alabaster purse art piece. She is glowing and that is a beautiful piece of art!

Who wore your favorite look?