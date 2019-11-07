Kerry Washington Stuns in A Red and Flirty Zimmerman Dress and Jimmy Choo Stilettos for her Appearance on The Ellen Show

A certified stunner, Kerry Washington is simply breathtaking on and off the big screen! For Kerry’s appearance on The Ellen Show to discuss her new Netflix film American Son, her stylist Joseph Cassell styled her in a fun and flirty look by Zimmerman. And best believe she served!
Let’s get into that bold red color that compliments her skin, and the touch of an edgy Victorian styling of a clinched waste that’s clean cut and fresh. Zimmerman, known for their sweet floral patterns, ruffles and free flowing material, makes such effortless look that pegs you to believe it made for those who are wearing it. Much like Kerry! She showed off those stellar legs in a pair of nude Jimmy Choos, with minimal jewelry and a curly ‘do to complete her look. It’s safe to say this look is a go! What say you?