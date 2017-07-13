Jordyn Woods Partners With Addition Elle To Create Capsule Collection

Between modeling under Wilhelmina, staying true to her BFF Kylie Jenner, to now honing her own capsule collection with Addition Elle, Jordyn Woods is one busy fashion forward bee.

According to WWD, plus-size Canadian brand Addition Elle is teaming up with Woods to create a 15-piece line that reflects her streetwear and sporty appearance.

Woods said in a statement, “They embody everything I stand for. I’ve been working and modeling with them for years and it was amazing to bring our relationship full circle. They are a style destination for women who embrace their figures so it’s exiting to create something.”

The line is dubbed ‘Love & Legend’, and will carry sizes 12-26. Prices range from $42-$178.

The ‘Love & Legend’ collection will officially launch during NYFW in September, immediately followed by a pop up shop where consumers can purchase.

Judging from the images above, what are your thoughts on the pieces from the collection?

Images: Cosmopolitan