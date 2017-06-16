Join Us On Facebook Live Tonight at 7pm! All Eyez on Me Conversations and Cocktails with Claire and Ty Hunter, Sponsored by Alize

Join us on Facebook and IG Live Tonight at 7pm to sip on Alizé and Discuss the new Tupac Biopic All Eyez on Me, in theaters today!

Tupac was a fashion icon of his time, and his songs are classics! Ty Hunter and I, along with special guest ‘startender’ Naima Williams, will be chatting our Favorite Tupac fashion moments, hits, and more.

Click http://bit.ly/FBDlive1 and then on GET REMINDER so that you’ll get a notification when we go LIVE! We’ll be answering your questions live so join us this Friday, June 16 for Conversations and Cocktails with Claire + Ty.
We can’t wait!

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

Welcome! Real Style: Hamptons Claire’s Life : Ne-Yo’s Alfani Red Ad Campaign On the Scene: Fashion Bomb Daily x DSquared2’s Shopping Party on Rodeo Drive Featuring Erica Mena, Lil Mama, Miss Jackson, and More! Claire’s Life Rewind: Convos with Rasheeda Frost, Interviewing Kevin Hart & Ashley North, and Why I Will Never Stay at a Marriott Hotel Again

  • Instagram

    • Shares