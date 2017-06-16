Join us on Facebook and IG Live Tonight at 7pm to sip on Alizé and Discuss the new Tupac Biopic All Eyez on Me, in theaters today!
Tupac was a fashion icon of his time, and his songs are classics! Ty Hunter and I, along with special guest ‘startender’ Naima Williams, will be chatting our Favorite Tupac fashion moments, hits, and more.
Click http://bit.ly/FBDlive1 and then on GET REMINDER so that you’ll get a notification when we go LIVE! We’ll be answering your questions live so join us this Friday, June 16 for Conversations and Cocktails with Claire + Ty.
We can’t wait!
Join Us On Facebook Live Tonight at 7pm! All Eyez on Me Conversations and Cocktails with Claire and Ty Hunter, Sponsored by Alize
Join us on Facebook and IG Live Tonight at 7pm to sip on Alizé and Discuss the new Tupac Biopic All Eyez on Me, in theaters today!