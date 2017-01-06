How Do You Wear It? 2017’s Camouflage Trend

How Do You Wear It? 2017's Camouflage Trend
How Do You Wear It? 2017’s Camouflage Trend
How Do You Wear It? 2017’s Camouflage Trend
How Do You Wear It? 2017’s Camouflage Trend
How Do You Wear It? 2017’s Camouflage Trend
How Do You Wear It? 2017’s Camouflage Trend
How Do You Wear It? 2017’s Camouflage Trend
How Do You Wear It? 2017’s Camouflage Trend
How Do You Wear It? 2017’s Camouflage Trend
How Do You Wear It? 2017’s Camouflage Trend
How Do You Wear It? 2017’s Camouflage Trend
How Do You Wear It? 2017’s Camouflage Trend
How Do You Wear It? 2017’s Camouflage Trend
How Do You Wear It? 2017’s Camouflage Trend
How Do You Wear It? 2017’s Camouflage Trend
How Do You Wear It? 2017’s Camouflage Trend
How Do You Wear It? 2017’s Camouflage Trend
How Do You Wear It? 2017’s Camouflage Trend
Happy New Year!  It’s the first Friday of 2017 so we had to kick off our ‘How Do You Wear It’ series with a trend that is beyond fly.  Claire showed you how the celebrities are rockin’ their camouflage threads but we want to see how you do it.  We did a call for submissions and got tons of responses!  Guess you guys love the trend as much as I do.  Let’s see what we have here:

 

What happens when you mix sequins with camouflage?  You get Angelle May (@angelleslife )!  This bombshell fused both trends together and created a stylish, swaggy ensemble.  Hot!

 

how-do-you-wear-it-camouflage-jeeda-j

Jeeda J of Swoon Blog, paired her midi length, camo skirt with strappy sandals and a fur-lined moto jacket. Need that jacket!

how-do-you-wear-it-camouflage-cameron-smith

Every now and then we get a bomber submission and I love it!  Cameron, @standup_g , wore a camouflage button-down shirt with a printed hat and black frame glasses.  The mixed prints add a personal flare.  Here for it!

Designer Shakira, @Kira_Nacole, threw on a camouflage hoodie dress from her personal collection.  Must be nice to make garments as the trends come out!

how-do-you-wear-it-camouflage-kimberly-hamler

Kimberly’s embellished jacket is too fly!  I appreciate the simply styled outfit.  It allows the focus to be on the jacket.  I smell a DIY project coming!

 

how-do-you-wear-it-camouflage-cinda

Last but not least we have Cinda (@cindalemeise).  She writes, “My love for camouflage print is insane. Here is one way that I rocked the camo trend.”  I understand, Cinda.  I love it too!

 

For more bomb submissions, be sure to visit our gallery (scroll all the way to the top!).  That’s all for now. See you next week, same time, same place for another stylish edition of How Do You Wear It.

Marsha Badger

