The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?

The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
View Gallery
19 Photos
Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
toya-wright-camouflages-jacket-neon
The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
toya-wright-camouflages-jacket-neon

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
tameka-raymond-cult-de-jour
The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
tameka-raymond-cult-de-jour

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
khloe-kardashian-tristan-thompson-camouflage-fashion-bomb-daily
The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
khloe-kardashian-tristan-thompson-camouflage-fashion-bomb-daily

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Jay-Z-SAINT LAURENT OVERSIZED PATCH PARKA IN KHAKI AND BLACK CAMOUFLAGE PRINTED COTTON GABARDINE
The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
Jay-Z-SAINT LAURENT OVERSIZED PATCH PARKA IN KHAKI AND BLACK CAMOUFLAGE PRINTED COTTON GABARDINE

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
_-EJ-Johnson's-The-Nice-Guy-Off-White-by-Virgil-Abloh-Camouflage-Jacket
The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
_-EJ-Johnson's-The-Nice-Guy-Off-White-by-Virgil-Abloh-Camouflage-Jacket

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
fashion-bomb-daily-rihanna-camoflauge-jacket-compressed
The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
fashion-bomb-daily-rihanna-camoflauge-jacket-compressed

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
kim-kardashian-camouflage
The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
kim-kardashian-camouflage

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Love x Labels Camouflage Bodysuit
The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Love x Labels Camouflage Bodysuit

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Kanye-west-nyc-yeezy-season-1-brown-and-green-camouflage-jacket
The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
Kanye-west-nyc-yeezy-season-1-brown-and-green-camouflage-jacket

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
wale supreme camouflage jacket
The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
wale supreme camouflage jacket

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Rihanna doesn't blend in as she steps out in New York City in head to toe camouflage, looking not the slightest bit incognito
The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
Rihanna doesn't blend in as she steps out in New York City in head to toe camouflage, looking not the slightest bit incognito

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Beyonce's Instagram Topshop Camouflage Silk Camo Tee Dress
The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
Beyonce's Instagram Topshop Camouflage Silk Camo Tee Dress

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Keri Hilson's ESPN's BODY Issue Pre-Party Valentino Camouflage Print Sweatshirt and Camouflage Pants
The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
Keri Hilson's ESPN's BODY Issue Pre-Party Valentino Camouflage Print Sweatshirt and Camouflage Pants

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
karrueche-tran-catch-la-camouflage
The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
karrueche-tran-catch-la-camouflage

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
lady-gaga-camouflage-jacket
The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
lady-gaga-camouflage-jacket

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
xhzb5w-l-610x610-shirt-skirt-ankleboots-ciara-camouflage-miniskirt-vintagecamouflagejacket-militarystyle-blackleatherskirt-leatherskirt-celebritystyle-celebrity-boots
The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
xhzb5w-l-610x610-shirt-skirt-ankleboots-ciara-camouflage-miniskirt-vintagecamouflagejacket-militarystyle-blackleatherskirt-leatherskirt-celebritystyle-celebrity-boots

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
fashion-bomb-daily-usher-camouflage-leather-jacket
The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
fashion-bomb-daily-usher-camouflage-leather-jacket

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
zendaya-camouflage
The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
zendaya-camouflage

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Hot-or-hmm-Rita-Ora's-London-Off-White-Camo-Field-Jacket-and-Adidas-Stan-Smith-Sneakers
The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?
Hot-or-hmm-Rita-Ora's-London-Off-White-Camo-Field-Jacket-and-Adidas-Stan-Smith-Sneakers

Camo is hot for 2017! All of our favorite stars have been slipping on army inspired jackets and separates with a twist (think neon, patches, or tailored silhouettes).

toya-wright-camouflages-jacket-neon
Toya Wright slipped on neon Louboutin pumps to match her neon accented Crate NY camo jacket.
tameka-raymond-cult-de-jour
Tameka Foster started her own line, called Cult de Jour! All of her jackets are decorated with fun patches. Love!

khloe-kardashian-tristan-thompson-camouflage-fashion-bomb-daily
Khloe Kardashian and boo Tristan Thompson show some PDA in matching Ben Taverniti camouflage military style bomber jackets.

karrueche-tran-catch-la-camouflage
Karrueche Tran popped by Catch LA in a cropped camo jacket by Karl Kani.
Jay-Z-SAINT LAURENT OVERSIZED PATCH PARKA IN KHAKI AND BLACK CAMOUFLAGE PRINTED COTTON GABARDINE
Jay Z laughed it up at a game in a Saint Laurent Oversized Patch Parka.
Beyonce's Instagram Topshop Camouflage Silk Camo Tee Dress
Wifey Beyonce got her pose on in a Topshop Camouflage Silk Camo T-Shirt Dress.
_-EJ-Johnson's-The-Nice-Guy-Off-White-by-Virgil-Abloh-Camouflage-Jacket
EJ Johnson hit up the Nice Guy in an Off White Camouflage Jacket.

fashion-bomb-daily-rihanna-camoflauge-jacket-compressed
And Rihanna did it on ’em in an oversized trench by Norma Kamali.

The look is supremely casual! Just slip it on over a simple ensembles, and you’ll exude effortless chic.
Indulge in the gallery above, then tell us: how do you wear it? Send your camo pictures to Submissions@FashionBombDaily.com. for our first How do You Wear It? of 2017.

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

Spring 2015 Shopping- Long Trench CoatsSpring 2015 Shopping: Long Trench Coats FALL 2015 SHOPPING- FRINGEFall 2015 Shopping: Fabulous Fringe + Show Us How Your Wear Fringe for Our Next How Do You Wear It Feature! the-fab-list-25-times-celebrities-rockedThe Fab List: 25 Times Celebrities Showed Out In the 70s Trend + How Do You Wear Suede? Rock It! Or Knock It?- Fabric ChokersRock It! Or Knock It?: Fabric Chokers the-fab-list-15-times-celebs-rocked-the-stripes-trend-rightThe Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Rocked The Stripes Trend Right
YARPP

  • Instagram

    • Shares