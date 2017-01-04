The Fab List: 15+ Times Celebs Skewed Cool in Camouflage + How Do YOU Wear It?

Camo is hot for 2017! All of our favorite stars have been slipping on army inspired jackets and separates with a twist (think neon, patches, or tailored silhouettes).



Toya Wright slipped on neon Louboutin pumps to match her neon accented Crate NY camo jacket.



Tameka Foster started her own line, called Cult de Jour! All of her jackets are decorated with fun patches. Love!



Khloe Kardashian and boo Tristan Thompson show some PDA in matching Ben Taverniti camouflage military style bomber jackets.



Karrueche Tran popped by Catch LA in a cropped camo jacket by Karl Kani.



Jay Z laughed it up at a game in a Saint Laurent Oversized Patch Parka.



Wifey Beyonce got her pose on in a Topshop Camouflage Silk Camo T-Shirt Dress.



EJ Johnson hit up the Nice Guy in an Off White Camouflage Jacket.



And Rihanna did it on ’em in an oversized trench by Norma Kamali.

The look is supremely casual! Just slip it on over a simple ensembles, and you’ll exude effortless chic.

Indulge in the gallery above, then tell us: how do you wear it? Send your camo pictures to Submissions@FashionBombDaily.com. for our first How do You Wear It? of 2017.