Great Taste for Less with Seagram’s Escapes Spiked: Charlize Theron’s Saint Laurent Look for Less + Jennifer Lopez’s Black Dress and Boots for a Steal!

Hey there Bombers and Bombshells!

As you know, we are working with Seagram’s Escapes Spiked to give you Great Taste for Less! We are showcasing some of our favorite stars, with ways to recreate their ensembles for a steal.

Charlize Theron looked bomb at the Tully Premiere in a straight off the runway Saint Laurent ensemble.



Get her look for less with this $36 Boohoo Printed Blouse and $78 Aqua Faux Leather Paperbag Waist Shorts:





Get her top here and her shorts here.

J. Lo went to dinner in a hot black dress and black buckle thigh high leather boots:



Get her look for less with this $68 Karen Kane Black Turtleneck dress and $42 Ellie Shoes Buckle Up Boots:





Get her dress here and her shoes here.

Want to shop these looks? Enter below to win a $150 Visa gift card to shop it up just in time for Spring!

a Rafflecopter giveaway



Stay tuned for even more Great Taste for Less, Sponsored by Seagram’s Escapes Spiked.

Smootches!

*No purchase necessary to enter or win a prize. A purchase will not increase chances of winning. Sweepstakes begins on 3/01/18 and ends on 3/31/18. Sweepstakes open to legal US residents who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry. Visit https://www.seagramsspiked.com/FBDRules for Official Rules and how to enter. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. Rafflecopter® does not endorse Sponsor’s products and are not affiliated with the Sweepstakes. Additional terms/restrictions apply. © 2018 The Seagram Beverage Company, Rochester, New York. All Rights Reserved.