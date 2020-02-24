Get the Look: Gabrielle Union Wade poses with Adorable Daughter Kaavia in a Blue Aje Short Suit

Gabrielle Union Wade and daughter Kaavia were visions in blue tones, with Mommy Gabby looked fly in a short suit by Aje:

Her cut out blazer is $495, while her shorts are $295.

Get her look here.

Would you splurge?

Images: Gabrielle Union/Aje

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

