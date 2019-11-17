Get Christina Milian’s Sultry Sea Green Fashion Nova Dress

Fall Sundays are prefect for a day at the beach or quiet time to reflect and gear up at home in the office for the great new week ahead! Stay calm, collective and cute in this chic, pastel green, off the shoulder sweater dress worn on the lovely Christina Milian by Fashion Nova.
The hit singer, model and actress is a style favorite. She wore ankle strapped nude sandals with her look. You could also wear sneakers even knee high boots like Ugg’s or heeled ones to dress up this cozy fashion find. There are versatile ways to wear this and us style Queens love the more ways to wear an outfit the better! Get a similar dress now, here and others like it.