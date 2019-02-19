Fashion News: Burberry Apologizes for Noose Controversy, Removes From Collection

Written by: Jennet Jusu (@TheJusuQuench) | Fashion Bomb Intern

In midst of the hustle and bustle of London Fashion Week, Burberry for their Ready To Wear collection, introduces their line of snazzy outerwear including furs, coats and hoodies with….a noose? Keeping things consistent with their signature brown and beige, the added component was extremely off putting to most which resulted in immediate outrage. The offensive garment, much like the past incidents involving Prada and Gucci and their controversial scandal just a week prior, has since caused Burberry to remove the item.

Liz Kennedy, (model photoed above) who wore the item on the runway took to Instagram to express her feelings on the matter stating, “How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth?” Stressing also the horrific history of lynching, with claims made about people making insensitive jokes regarding suicide backstage, too. Marco Gobbetti, Burberry’s CEO, has made a statement that said, “Though the design was inspired by the marine theme that ran throughout the collection, it was insensitive and we made a mistake”.

Bombers, what are your thoughts?