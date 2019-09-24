Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Yamiko from Malawi, Central Africa

Happy Tuesday, Bombshells! Today our #FashionBombshelloftheDay is Yamiko (@Yamiko_) from Malawi, Central Africa!

This Bombshell takes to styles from classic magazines as inspiration to achieve her stellar looks.

She describes her style to be “…As simple but rather chic…”

“I find that they reflect my style and level of sophistication I try to associate myself with.”

How flawless is her clean cut style! Tell us which look you’re feeling the most from Yamiko.



