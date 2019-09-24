Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Yamiko from Malawi, Central Africa

Happy Tuesday, Bombshells! Today our #FashionBombshelloftheDay is Yamiko (@Yamiko_) from Malawi, Central Africa!

This Bombshell takes to styles from classic magazines as inspiration to achieve her stellar looks.

She describes her style to be “…As simple but rather chic…”

I find that they reflect my style and level of sophistication I try to associate myself with.”

How flawless is her clean cut style! Tell us which look you’re feeling the most from Yamiko.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.
Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like