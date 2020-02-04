Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Tabitha from New York

What a beautiful Tuesday Bombshells and Bombers! Today’s Bombshell of the day is Tabitha @femmetotale from New York.

Tabitha says,” I would describe my style as dare to be different, edgy, effortless, chic and fun! I want to inspire everyday women to be bold and be all they aspire to be.”

“ I want to encourage women that they too can shine without trying to dim another woman’s light. We can all be fierce and powerful together!” she stated.



Tabitha, thank you for shinning a light so bright that you light the path for other women to shine theirs. Your style is edgy, effortless, chic and fun! to see more of Tabitha’s @femmetotale edgy and chic style to a trip over to her Instagram page to have a closer look. Tell me what you think of this Bombshell’s looks.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.