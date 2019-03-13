Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Nadege from Brooklyn

Happy Hump Day!
Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Nadege from Brooklyn.
She writes, “My style: A true Sagittarius who functions at every end of the extreme. Simple, crazy, subtle and bold all at once!”
View more looks below!
Very unique looks! Love it!
What do you think?
Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @nadegefleurimond.
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.