Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Lē from Virginia

I hope you are staying home and staying safe on this beautiful Saturday, Bombshells and Bombers! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Lē @lebossstyles from Virginia! Check her out below.

Lē writes, “To be honest my style fluctuates with my mood, however I’d have to say that my most consistent would be “tomgirl”.”

“I love taking clothing items that are stereotyped as “men’s fashion” and adding a my own female sex appeal and quirkiness to it,” she states.

To check out more of Lē stylish looks. Slide over to her Instagram @lebossstyles . Comment below and tell me what you think!

