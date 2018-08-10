Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Delilah from Philly

Happy Friday!

In anticipation of Fashion Bomb x Better than Success Brunch heading to Philly on August 18th, we are representing BOMB style from our readers in the City of Brotherly Love. Secure your ticket here!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Delilah from Philly.

Love your energy and bold looks!

View more looks below!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @iamdelilahdee.

What do you think?

What do you think of Delilah from Philly? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.