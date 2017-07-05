Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Yamiko from South Africa

Happy hump day!

 

Today’s is Bombshell is Malawian. Behold, Yamiko from South Africa, who currently resides in the UK.

She writes, “I describe my style as elegant and distinguished. I believe elegance is most certainly a mindset. It’s always about how someone wears something and carries themselves.”

“I aspire to be the young mother who makes an effort to dress elegantly as often as possible. I believe life is too short to not make an effort in all you do including your appearance. I understand how hard it is to maintain your own style and personality after having kids, so any mum who makes an effort to get dressed and show out inspires me- regardless of their style.”

 

“I generally shop in high street stores such as Zara, however I also enjoy thrifting as many second hand stores have so much to offer.” 

 

“I sew/design my clothes when I can. I’m obsessed with African print Fabric so I’m constantly making things with it. I admire the art of tailoring and enjoy making many of the clothes I wear.”

 

View more pics below:

 

Beautiful! So much poise within your looks…love it!

To find out more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @yamiko_.
What do you think?
What do you think about Yamiko from South Africa?

 
pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Charise W

Wait! There's More!

Fashion Bombshells of the Day : Tiffany and Friends from Indiana! Best of 2009 : The Fashion Bomb Fashion Bombshell of the Day : Nicki from Miami Fashion Bombshell of the Day : Tayo from Chicago Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Bri-Shae from Odenton

  • Instagram

    • Shares