Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Yamiko from South Africa

Today’s is Bombshell is Malawian. Behold, Yamiko from South Africa, who currently resides in the UK.

She writes, “I describe my style as elegant and distinguished. I believe elegance is most certainly a mindset. It’s always about how someone wears something and carries themselves.”

“I aspire to be the young mother who makes an effort to dress elegantly as often as possible. I believe life is too short to not make an effort in all you do including your appearance. I understand how hard it is to maintain your own style and personality after having kids, so any mum who makes an effort to get dressed and show out inspires me- regardless of their style.”

“I generally shop in high street stores such as Zara, however I also enjoy thrifting as many second hand stores have so much to offer.” “I sew/design my clothes when I can. I’m obsessed with African print Fabric so I’m constantly making things with it. I admire the art of tailoring and enjoy making many of the clothes I wear.”

