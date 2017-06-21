Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Tasheema From the Bronx

Happy Hump Day!

Today’s Bombshell is a looker! Meet Tasheema from the Bronx, New York.

She writes, “My style is versatile, I like to play off my mood. One day I’m in something edgy and sporty and then the next day I’m more sleek.”

“My style is sporty eclectic. I like to play on a range of textures and color, complete with a pair of sunglasses of course!”

“Most of the pieces I wear are thrift shop finds but when I do shop my go-to are online retailers Yoox, Farfetch and Ssense.”

“I have a Bachelors of Science Degree in Fashion Merchandising & Retail Marketing and a Certificate in Footwear Design from London College of Fashion. I am currently a Freelance Stylist and Creative Consultant. I’ve worked on varied projects from editorials published in Nylon to product seeding programs with Puma.”

Styling and profiling! Love it!

To learn more about Tasheema visit her Instagram @tasheema_ , Twitter @tasheema_ and website tasheemafelder.com

