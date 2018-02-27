Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Tash from San Andrés Island

Happy Tuesday!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Tash from San Andrés Island but currently resides in Miami.

She writes, “I would consider my style as trendy casual, and versatile.”

View more looks below: View more looks below:

HOT! Your sleek, minimal yet muticolored looks are awesome!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @tash1k.

What do you think?

What do you think of Tash from San Andrés Island? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.