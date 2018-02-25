Fashion Nova has more than jeans! They also have fabulous checked pieces that are perfect for date nights or even work engagements!
Adrienne Bailon looked cute at work in a $32 Talk to the Hand dress and thigh high boots.
Jordyn Woods hit the grocery store in $23 Houndstooth Wide Legged Pants.
Blac Chyna loved the Talk to the Hand dress also! She added her own twist with a Gucci belt and Off White checked boots.
Loving the look? See what else Fashion Nova has in store here.
See anything you like?
Check Out Houndstooth Checked Pieces from Fashion Nova!
Fashion Nova has more than jeans! They also have fabulous checked pieces that are perfect for date nights or even work engagements!