Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Scheena from Paris

Today’s Bombshell is Scheena from Paris.

She writes, “I would say that my style is mixed, like myself. It’s a combo of the classic French style with a modern African touch.”I breathe, live, speak and wear.”

“I breathe, live, speak and wear Africa proudly in Paris.”

“I shop in small stores in Le Marais or in the 10e arrondissement of Paris and of course at the temple of Parisian fashion: the Galeries Lafayette and Printemps Haussman. Other than that, I shop online via Asos, Revolve Clothing and whenever I can, I invest in an african designer whose work inspires me. My fav being Imane Ayissi from Cameroun, Elie Kuame from Côte d’Ivoire, Natacha Baco from Congo and one day I hope I’ll own a piece by Lisa Folawiyo, Christie Browngh, Loza Maleombho or Maki Oh.”

Breathtaking! Such chic and eclectic style…love it!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @scheenadonia.

What do you think?

