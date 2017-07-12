Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Penelope from Dominican Republic

Today’s Bombshell is full of inspiration and it definitely shows throughout her style. Behold, Penelope from Dominican Republic, who currently resides in New York.

She writes, “I describe my style as effortlessly chic with a tropical flair. I was born and raised in the Dominican Republic and my Caribbean roots have always deeply influenced my love for bright colors, texture and movement. However, growing up in a conservative town in Connecticut, my attraction to bold hues and prints was often misunderstood and at times made fun of by my own friends.”

“Now in my 30s, though I have a clear understanding of what works best for me, I continue to experiment with clothes, often even pushing myself out of the comfort zone. In my opinion, the F in “fashion” stands for “fun” and there is absolutely nothing to lose in trying something new. Sometimes you hit, sometimes you miss but at the end of it all, the only thing that matters is your personal style journey.”

“In the meantime, I will continue to cocktail on the sleekness of New York City with a splash of island vibes and a few drops of New England sophistication. Cheers!”

To learn more about this Bombshell visit Penelope’s Instagram @stylebypenelope_ and blog styledbypenelope.com.

