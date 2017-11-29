Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Lana from New York

Happy Hump Day!

In anticipation of Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Brunch Edition in Atlanta. we will be showcasing fly Bombshells/Bombers this week. Make sure to purchase your tickets to the event happening on Saturday, Dec. 2nd at SOHO Atlanta. Today’s Bombshell is constantly traveling in style. Behold, Lana from New York who currently resides in Atlanta.

She writes, “My style is pretty on trend. I love to mix sporty with sexy. For example, if I wear baggy pants a tight fitted top is a must! You know? I’m one of the people that get dressed for everything! I literally find pleasure in getting dolled up. You never know who you’re going to run into when you leave the house. “I’m a Fashion Lifestyle blogger/ Youtuber. I became a blogger because I’ve always loved writing but also my blog is my way of being the “model” I always dreamt to be when I was a little girl.

“So I’m originally from Newyork but raised in Delaware( super random I know). But then this August I moved to Atlanta from Miami. I can’t keep still I just like experiencing different cities.”

Your looks are gorg! So chic with a hint of urban swag!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram or her website lanadollylive.com

