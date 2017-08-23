Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Jearlean from Baltimore

Happy Hump Day!

Today’s Bombshell is a brave, fashionable soul. Behold Jearlean from Baltimore.

She writes, “My style is sassy, classy, sophisticated, with a sex appeal. I draw my inspiration from feeling beautiful from the inside out.”

“When the inner beauty matches the outer beauty my style give me confidence to try different fashions, ranging from vintage, retro, to classic styles.”

View more looks below:

Thanks Jearlean! Love your journey and vision to keep killin’ it in the fashion game!

Learn more about Jearlean on Instagram @msjearleantaylor or website prettygirlblues.com.

What do you think?

Select images by: Epic Media Photography