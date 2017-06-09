Fashion Bomber of the Day: Emanuel From Tennessee

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bomber is sleek and sophisticated, Mr. Emanuel Byrd from Collierville, Tennessee.

He writes, “I would describe my style to be Simple, I like to shop in high end stores and thrift shops to mix and match the clothes.”

“My favorite fashion quote is, “Fashions fade, style is eternal.” —Yves Saint Laurent”

More pics here

Thanks Emanuel! I’m digging your swag!

To learn more about Emanuel view his Instagram @Thislifemmanuelde

What do you think about Emanuel from Tennessee?

Fashion Bomber of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to <a href=”mailto:Bombshell@Fashion BombDaily.com“>Bombshell@ FashionBombDaily.com</a>. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.