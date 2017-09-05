Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Denise from London

Today’s Bombshell is Denise from London.

She writes, “I would describe my style as both elegant and edgy. I like to make a statement by letting my outfits tell a story.”

“I am inspired heavily by different cultures whether it’s kimonos, capes, turbans or just colours . The originality of traditional looks gives me the ability to create a unique outfit with this in mind.”

“I usually shop at high street stores such as Zara, H&M and Topshop looking for hidden gems. I also shop online at ASOS and Lavish Alice (one of my favorite brands). However, I acquire many of my original pieces from vintage shops or small boutiques.”

View more looks below:

What a looker! Your style is bold and indeed edgy. Love the way you mix your prints!

What do you think?

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @styledbydeniseg.

What do you think of Denise from London? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.